FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — If you’re looking for the perfect gift this holiday season in Fairfax County, we’ve got you covered — here’s a list of upcoming holiday markets in the area, according to the county’s website.

Mclean Holiday Art & Crafts Festival – December 1-3, 2023

Founded in 1982, the Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival features art from more than 80 regional vendors. The market also features artisan food, soaps, skincare, and more.

Head there for hand-crafted holiday gifts and stay for activities, coffee and pastries at the onsite cafe.

The Parc at Tysons Winter Market – December 2, 2023

This local pop-up shop at Tysons features local artisans and small businesses for one day only.

Check out the Parc’s festive indoor and outdoor winter village complete with food, beverages, and activities.

Fairfax City Holiday Market – Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays | December 1-10, 2023

For two weekends in December, visit downtown Fairfax for the Holiday Markets in the Old Town Square, the heart of Historic Downtown Fairfax.

The Festival will include live music, hot drinks, heated tents, gourmet treats, and more.

Vendors will vary each weekend, a full list is available on the City of Fairfax website.

Town of Herndon Holiday Arts and Crafts Show – December 3, 2023

Over 70 artists and artisans will take part in the annual arts and crafts show in the Town of Herndon this year for one day only.

The show features wreaths, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, decorations, original artwork, photography, stained glass and more.

The show will also feature homemade treats — including cookies, macarons, salsas and dip and soup mixes.

Herndon WinterMarkt – December 9, 2023

Enjoy a taste of the iconic German Holiday Market in Herndon for one day only with the Herdon WinterMarkt.

The WinterMarkt transforms Herndon into an old-world holiday market complete with food, drinks, gifts, hand-crafted Christmas decorations, woodworking, artwork, and textiles.