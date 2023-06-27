FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said all of the northbound lanes of I-495 were closed briefly Tuesday afternoon due to an incident on the roadway.

VDOT said that the incident took place at Mile Marker 43.5, which is near Georgetown Pike.

As of 4:40 p.m., VDOT estimated that traffic was backed up for about 5.5 miles and advised drivers to follow police directions.

At 5:18 p.m., 511 Northern Virginia tweeted that the lanes had reopened.

Virginia State Police emailed a statement to DC News Now that said that traffic controls were “in place at the request of the US Secret Service.”

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass posted a tweet saying he was stuck in traffic on the Beltway due to the presidential motorcade and added that he “knew I should have taken the bus!”