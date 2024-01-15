FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) deployed 2,000 trucks across Northern Virginia Monday to treat roads as snow accumulates in the region.

Trucks also salted roads and spokesman, Alex Liggitt, said that in consultation with the National Weather Service, VDOT determined the widespread effort would be necessary as a second wave of heavier snow moves in around 8 p.m.

Liggitt said that low temperatures overnight and freezing slush on the roads might make the commute treacherous early Tuesday morning.

“Anything that is left over or any kind of any residual moisture on the roads may freeze solid,” he said.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Wednesday morning, meaning roads will most likely need continued treatment through the middle of the week.

Liggitt said school and business closures on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day helped keep drivers off of the roads. As schools divisions across the DMV announce Tuesday closures, VDOT is advising drivers to avoid the roads when possible.

“If you don’t need to be out, just don’t. If you can ask your boss to telework tomorrow, that would always be the preferred thing for us,” he said.