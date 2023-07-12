SPRINGFIELD, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County family is the talk of the town after the ceiling in their home collapsed on them.

Earlier in the month, a few members of the Porter family watched part of their ceiling collapse from inside their Springfield home. The moment, captured on video, was posted on TikTok and viewed more than 65 million times.

Nobody was hurt, and the family is still able to occupy the home and have a plastic sheet blocking off the impacted room.

“It was just kind of a shock,” said Cassie Porter. “I have to clean up my newly renovated house, again.”

The Porters’ house recently finished a partial renovation, which included new lighting installed in the room where the ceiling collapsed.

Now, bags of rubble sit on the curbside of the family’s home.

For the family, this has become a wild situation that they have begun to laugh about, especially when discussing the recent internet sensation the clip has become.

“It was just going up by the millions,” said 14-year-old Jackson Porter.

“Our ceiling falling,” said 8-year-old Haven Porter. “How did that go viral?”

The family said they noticed a small crack earlier in the day, and as the day progressed, the crack progressively got larger.

“We then started hearing little crack noises,” Cassie Porter said.

That’s when the cell phone camera was positioned, and the moment was captured.

“It’s just stuff, it’s just dust,” Cassie Porter said. “Things fall from the sky all the time and it just happened to be in our living room.”

The Porters are optimistic insurance will cover the damages. They believe the collapse happened because the drywall was put up with nails, and because of the renovations, it began to loosen due to the new addition.