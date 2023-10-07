FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man from Lorton was arrested Friday night by Florida Highway Patrol after stabbing his mother and fleeing from Virginia.

After receiving reports of a stabbing, police responded to an apartment complex in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Lane on Friday at about 1:00 p.m.

A woman was found with stab wounds in her upper body, she was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

She remains in the hospital.

The suspect, her son, fled the area in a vehicle.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol found Jorge Andres Esquivel Rivera, 27, and took him into custody. He will be extradited back to Fairfax County.

Anyone with information is asked to call (703) 246-7800.