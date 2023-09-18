FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Democratic Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton announced Monday that she would not seek re-election after receiving a modified diagnosis of Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

Wexton originally received a diagnosis of Parkinson’s on April 11, 2023. After seeking additional medical opinions she learned that she had ‘Parkinson’s on steroids’.

Wexton said she sought additional medical opinions after witnessing other members of her treatment group achieving different results than she did.

“When I made the decision to run for Congress, this was clearly not the way I anticipated it coming to a close.” she wrote.

Wexton plans to serve the remainder of her term in office, after which she plans to spend her remaining time with friends and loved ones.