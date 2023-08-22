FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) said that one person was in the hospital after the driver of a car started shooting into another car on I-66 on Tuesday.

VSP said that troopers responded to I-66 in Fairfax County just before 1:10 p.m. They said two cars were heading east when one driver started shooting at the other car, which had two people in it. Both cars pulled over near the 50-mile marker.

VSP said that the driver who fired at the other car stayed there. Troopers took the person into custody.

One of the people in the other car was hit and taken to the hospital. VSP expected the person to survive.

If anyone saw the shooting or any interactions between the two cars beforehand, VSP asked that you call (703) 803-0026 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Police said that both cars were Honda sedans and that the driver who opened fire was in a white one.