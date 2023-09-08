UPDATE 9:00 a.m. — Virginia State Police said in an update at 8:43 a.m. that the senior alert was canceled. Borden was successfully located safely.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Metropolitan Washington Airport Police Department after a woman went missing near Dulles Airport.

Gwyneth Luvinia Borden was last seen at around 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 walking south on Route 28 from Dulles Airport.

She was last seen wearing a pink, long-sleeve V-neck sweater, and a scarf.

Borden suffers from cognitive impairment. Police say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the police dispatch at (703) 417-2400 or call 9-1-1