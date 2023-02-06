FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police said a driver was going twice the speed limit on an interstate in Northern Virginia, and in calling out the driver, VSP seemed to give a shout-out to the Philadelphia Eagles.

First, about the speeding…

VSP said someone was going 140 mph in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County on Jan. 29. A trooper issued the driver a ticket, and Virginia State Police tweeted a picture of it on Feb. 6. VSP, like other law enforcement agencies, has been sharing stories of excessive speed regularly to call attention to the issue and the dangers associated with it. In fact, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office recently said someone was going 61 miles above the posted speed limit on Harry Byrd Highway at Belmont Ridge Road. (That was 116 mph in a 55 mph zone.)

Virginia State Police

Now, about the Eagles…

Virginia State Police made a reference to the team, which is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 13, in the tweet about the speeding ticket:

Let’s leave the speed up to the #PhiladelphiaEagles on the field this coming Sunday… not on #Virginia‘s highways! No excuse for 140 mph on ANY road…let alone the I-66 Express Lanes in #FairfaxCouny on a Sunday AM (1/29/23). #NoNeed2Speed #ArriveAlive

Whether state troopers, as a whole, actually will be pulling for the Eagles during the big game, we don’t know. There’s definitely a compliment in there for the team and a message for people who tend to have a little lead in their foot. (That’s slow down!)