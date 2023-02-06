FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Dozens of members of Virginia Task Force 1 (VA-TF1/USA-1) were preparing to head to Turkey and Syria Monday after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of the countries, leaving thousands of people dead and others missing.

The task force tweeted at 3:31 p.m. that the deploying team would consist of 79 people and six dogs. Together, they were considered a heavy urban search and rescue team.

USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, which handles international deployments of the task force under the name USA-1, noted in its own tweet that the earthquake that hit southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria was the worst one in that region in nearly a century. The bureau said it was working to identify needs in addition to providing search and rescue capabilities.

VA-TF1’s tweet Monday afternoon said it was in the process of finalizing departure plans for its team members.