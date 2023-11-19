CHANTILLY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it is looking for the two men who robbed a convenience store on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 3:21 p.m. at the Chantilly Check and Convenience Store.

Two men came in with a firearm and forced an employee to open up a safe so they could steal the cash. The employee was not hurt and the two men then ran from the area.

Police found through investigating that one of the suspects had come into the store hours before they robbed it.

FCPD is asking anyone with information about this incident to call (703) 246-7800, option 5.