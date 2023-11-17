FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking drivers to obey the state’s Move Over Law. One of its officers was almost hit by a car while conducting a traffic stop last week.

The incident took place on Nov. 11 on Route 28 near Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly.

The officer was getting into his police cruiser while multiple cars didn’t change lanes or slow down, as the law requires.

Right as the officer got into his cruiser, a woman hit the officer’s door and continued to drive away. The woman kept driving before stopping.

She was charged with failure to move over for an emergency vehicle and released on a summons.