FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A two-alarm fire started in the garage of a Fair Oaks home on July 4.

At around 11:30 p.m. units from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department, City of Fairfax Fire Department and Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue were sent to the house in the 12300 block of Firestone Ct.

The two-story, single-family home had fire erupting from the garage and into the attic. A second alarm was called for more resources.

Two people were in the home at the time of the fire, and they evacuated and called 911. They were taken to a hospital nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the fire caused over $1 million in damages.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday.