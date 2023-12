FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Grinch has been caught “green-handed” as he was seen in a security camera footage stealing a package in Fairfax County.

As part of the 12 days of safety, the Fairfax County Police Department is reminding residents to be alert about packages and items being delivered to their homes with the help of the Grinch.

They are encouraging residents to use the Ring security app as well as Nextdoor, an app that helps people connect with their neighbors.