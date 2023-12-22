FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police in Fairfax County said Sherwood Hall Ln in Hybla Valley was closed after a water main break flooded the roadway.

Police posted a video to the X platform at 8:20 a.m. on Friday showing water pouring through cracks in the roadway.

Officers closed both directions of the roadway between Fordson Rd and Richmond Highway. They asked drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

At around 9:00 a.m., police said that Fairfax Water was on the scene making repairs.