FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman was charged after police said she hit a Virginia State Police (VSP) trooper’s vehicle during a traffic stop Monday, injuring the trooper.

VSP said that a trooper was conducting a traffic stop on a pickup truck that was driving east on I-66 around 3:59 p.m. for speeding. The pickup pulled over and stopped for the trooper.

The trooper had spoken to the pickup truck’s driver and was walking back to his SUV when a Camaro ran off of the right side, hitting the back of the officer’s car.

“The impact of the crash launched the state police SUV forward striking the trooper and knocking him into the right eastbound travel lane,” a VSP release said.

VSP said that the trooper got out of the travel lane before he was hit by oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Camar –, 24-year-old Khadija F. Sayyid — and the trooper were both taken to the hospital for treatment and released.

Sayyid was charged with reckless driving.