FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a Maryland woman was facing charges in Fairfax County and in Laurel, Maryland after a barricade that lasted for around 34 hours on Richmond Highway in Fairfax.

Police said that they took 29-year-old Brittany Copelin into custody just after midnight on Thursday.

They were first called to the 7200 block of Fordson Road in Alexandria to search for her after the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported her missing on Tuesday around 11 a.m.

After officers arrived, police said that a woman approached them and claimed that Copelin had abducted her in Maryland on Friday, three days earlier.

They said that they searched the area and found her Jeep in a parking lot. Copelin drove away, and officers chased her until she stopped on the service near Richmond Highway and Arlington Boulevard. Police said that Copelin showed officers that she had a gun and “refused to exit the Jeep.”

Officers with Fairfax County’s Special Operations Division and Crisis Negotiations teams, as well as neighboring police departments, responded, and Richmond Highway was closed during the response.

Police first posted about the barricade in a tweet at 12:14 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Their final threaded tweet came at 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, saying that Copelin had been taken into custody.

Copelin is facing charges of two counts of abduction, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and felon in possession of a firearm. Fairfax County Police said that she is also facing charges from the City of Laurel Police Department.