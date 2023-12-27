FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A woman was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Springfield on Wednesday evening.

Fairfax County police said in a post made at 9:09 p.m. that a crash involving a pedestrian happened at Huntsman Blvd. and Bridle Wood Dr. The pedestrian, a woman, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The car that hit her fled the scene.

Witnesses reported that the striking vehicle was a white Chevy Tahoe with damage on the front end.

All of Huntsman Blvd. was closed southbound at Bridle Wood Drive as the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated.