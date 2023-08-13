FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Detectives have charged a Front Royal man after a non-fatal shooting in Hybla Valley on Aug. 12.

At about 3:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shopping center parking lot in the 7700 block of Richmond Highway. Officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and gave her aid until fire and rescue arrived.

Detectives determined Montez Damone-Faggins, 29, of Front Royal fired the weapon inside the car and struck the woman in the upper body. The victim’s child was also in the car and was later reunited with another family member unharmed. A third person was in the car as well – all parties knew each other. The gun was found in the car.

She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Damone-Faggins was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony – he is held without bond.

The other woman in the car, Kayla Thornton, 28, of Woodbridge, was arrested for outstanding warrants from another jurisdiction – she is held on a secure bond.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this shooting to contact them at 703-246-7800.