FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police released a sketch of a man they said sexually assaulted a woman in Centerville on Wednesday.

Around 9:30 p.m., Fairfax County police responded to the intersection of Bay Valley Lane and Compton Lane in the Centerville area. Officers said a woman was outside of her truck when a stranger approached her.

He tried to take her wallet. The woman fought him off, but not before he sexually assaulted her. The man ran into the woods before police arrived.

According to investigators, the man was around 40 years old, 6′ tall, with wide shoulders and crooked teeth. He had short, curly hair, and a beard. He was wearing khaki pants and a green raincoat.

(Fairfax County Police Department)

The incident came less than a week after Fairfax County police said someone burglarized a home in the Chantilly area and attempted to assault a woman there. The police department released a composite sketch of the person responsible for that attack. Police did not indicate if there was a possible connection between the incidents.

Detectives asked anyone with information about either case to call police at (703) 246-7800 or call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.