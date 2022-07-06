FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — On Wednesday, Fairfax County police shared that they found a body near a person’s car who had been missing for weeks.

Police said Juan Ward’s vehicle was found Wednesday afternoon in the 8500 block of Alban Rd. in Springfield. Nearby, they found a body.

It is unclear whether the body is that of Ward, though police say they will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Ward, 53, was reported missing back in May 2022. He was last seen on May 25 at a Navy Federal Credit Union ATM in Woodbridge, a moment that was captured on camera and shared by police.

When Fairfax County police reported Ward was missing, they said he was “missing under unusual circumstances.”