FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Elected officials in two of Virginia’s largest counties could vote to give themselves a large pay increase soon as public hearings over their county budgets continue.

On Tuesday, Fairfax County’s Board of Supervisors voted 8-2 to set up a public hearing later this month regarding a potential pay increase for the board members. According to the proposal, the chair of the county board (currently Jeff McKay) would see an increase in salary from $100,000 to between $140,000-$145,000 — a 40% to 45% increase.

Additionally, the nine other supervisors would see their annual salaries increase from $95,000 to between $125,000-$130,000 — an increase ranging from 31.6% to 36.8%.

Proponents of the change said they hoped it would allow more people, regardless of their financial statuses, to seek elected seats in government.

“If I were not in that position, I would not be sitting here,” said Supervisor Rodney Lusk, who discussed how he did not run for office until he had retired.

However, those opposed to the measure said there are other county employees who need their own substantial pay increases.

“Our police officers, they’re not even at the average starting salary,” said Supervisor Pat Herrity.

In an interview with DC News Now, Skyler Verloop, a teacher at Lewis High School in Springfield, said he said the proposal was a lot at one time.

“If they were trying to match [the salary increase] for teachers, they wouldn’t ever do a 30% pay increase at once,” he said. “It would be a five-year plan or an eight-year plan.”

Meanwhile, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors is also considering increasing the salary of its members.

The FY24 budget presented to the board on the last day of February contains a proposal to increase salaries for both the chair and eight other supervisors by roughly 70%.

The chair (currently Ann Wheeler) would see their salary increase from $49,452 to roughly $84,000. The other supervisors would see their salaries increase from $44,422 to roughly $74,000.

Mitch Nason, who leads the union for the county’s firefighters, said he would be supportive of any county worker’s salary being increased to the market rate — even the supervisors.

However, he said this should stress to the board the importance of making sure every county worker sees their salaries reach that level.

As DC News Now has previously reported, Nason has said the 6.8% market rate adjustment for firefighters in the FY24 proposed budget is not adequate compared to what others in the region make.

“If we were to only see the 6.8% [increase] as currently proposed, while then we saw that could be deemed to be a ‘fair’ increase for the board supervisors, I think my tune and my tone would change quite a bit,” he said.

Virginia law indicates changes to board members’ salaries will not go into effect until the following board is seated — in this case, January 2024.

DC News Now reached out to members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, asking if they support the proposal.

Earlier this year, Loudoun County’s Board of Supervisors approved a $5,000 raise for its chair and supervisors that will be in place in each of the next three years. The board has previously adjusted pay in three-year increments. Those changes will be 5.8% and 7.1% for the chair (a salary increase from $86,064 to $91,064) and board members (a salary increase from $70,916 to $75,916), respectively.