ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Fire and EMS addressed an image showing an explosion near the Pentagon Monday, tweeting that there was no credibility to the picture.

The photo was posted on Twitter and circulated across social media platforms. Some news outlets, including Russia Today, were among the organizations and people who shared the image, which appeared to show a large cloud of smoke rising near a building. A more thorough examination of the image calls into question its authenticity.

Arlington Fire said there was no explosion or incident taking place at or near the Pentagon.