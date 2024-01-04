FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Fairfax said that residents can expect some closures for around four weeks for ongoing sidewalk replacement.

Crews will be working on replacing brick sidewalks on Chain Bridge Road between North Street and Main Street from Jan. 5 to Feb. 2.

Officials said that crews will be working between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, weather permitting.

Crews will start work on the northbound side of Chain Bridge Road at Main Street and work their way towards North Street. Once that side is done, they will start work on the opposite side.

Only one side of the sidewalk will be closed at a time, but pedestrians will be redirected towards University Drive sidewalks for safety. The lane closest to the sidewalk will also be closed.

You can find more information online.