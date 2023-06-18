FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — The third Sunday in June is the day Dads are celebrated around the country.

Father’s Day can be complicated for a lot of people, especially members of the LGBTQ+ community. Sadly, according to the Trevor Project, 28% of LGBTQ+ youth experience housing instability or homelessness at some point in their lives.

Those kids have a reported higher rate of depression, self-harm, and suicide attempts compared to ones with stable housing.

DC News Now’s Jimmy Alexander wanted to hear from kids that do have supportive parents, especially fathers, so I asked some of the students attending the Northern Virginia Pride Prom.

This weekend more than 300 kids from around the DMV headed to The Torpedo Factory in Old Town Alexandria for the 5th annual Pride Prom. I served as master of ceremonies, and after welcoming everyone, I announced that I was looking for the “best dad advice.”

I heard from a lot of the prom goers, who wanted to talk about the love and appreciation they have for their fathers because they knew not everyone was as lucky.

Rising senior, Alphy Hunter said that her father’s motto ‘bring on the suck’, has helped her through many health issues, adding: “My dad is my rock, he is the thing that keeps me going.”

Matteo Coco, who will be in the 12th grade this fall, said her father was one of their biggest inspirations, and that he taught her that ‘you can’t care for someone else if you can’t care for yourself.”

“They’ve made me feel like I can be who I want to be without any fear. I know I can’t say that about a lot of my peers” is what Katherine Winstead shared about her family.

Recent high school graduate, Aundry will be majoring in theater and writing this fall in college, and said that their father’s advice was, “Whatever you do, just make sure you’re doing something you love.”

Sho Feguson said “Be patient and at the end of the day people are kinder than they seem” this is the best thing their father taught them.

Brothers Kingston and Kingswell agreed that their Dad loves sharing his wisdom. Kingswell said the best advice his father gave him was, “No matter what you do some people will hate you, so you need to be yourself and be unapologetically you.”

I asked rising senior Katherine Winstead, “Would you be so happy if your dad was not so supportive,” and Winstead answered:

“No way, If my Dad was not so supportive, I don’t know where I would be at all.”