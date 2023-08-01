FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Four Virginia-based environmental action organizations are on the verge of filing a petition in the legal system as they seek to reverse Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration’s decision to withdraw from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI).

RGGI, which has been in place since the start of 2021 in Virginia, is a multistate effort to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. In Virginia, as well as the 11 other east-coast states apart of RGGI, power plants have to buy allowances for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit at quarterly auctions.

Youngkin, who campaigned on the issue ahead of his gubernatorial victory in 2021, argues the cost has gotten passed onto taxpayers.

The ratepayer charge for Dominion Energy customers increased typical residential customer bills by $2.39 per month, according to state documents obtained by WRIC.

The organizations, which are being represented by the Southern Environmental Law Center, filed a notice of appeal in Fairfax Circuit Court on July 31. They have 30 days to formally file the petition.

SELC’s Nate Benforado, said the argument the organization will make revolves around whether the commonwealth could be pulled from RGGI without lawmakers’ approval.

“It can’t be done unilaterally through agency action,” he said. “It needs to be decided through the General Assembly.”

Scott Peterson, the co-founder of the Reston-based Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions, joined the legal action.

“We’re standing up for climate justice,” he said.

In a statement to DC News Now, Virginia Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said:

“Our State Air Pollution Control Board has acted and believes that Virginia is not required to be in RGGI and that the citizens of Virginia should not be subjected to this unnecessary tax. The Office of the Attorney General confirmed the State Air Pollution Control Board has the legal authority to take action on the regulatory proposal using the full regulatory process.”