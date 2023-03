FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating two deaths after a man and a woman were found dead in a home Tuesday night.

Police tweeted at 11:09 p.m. that they were conducting a death investigation in the 8900 block of Walker Street.

They did not yet state the causes of death or identities of the deceased.

They said that preliminarily, they believed “all parties are accounted for” and that there was no threat to the public.