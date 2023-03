FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said an elderly couple was found dead at a home in the Fairfax area Tuesday night. Detectives believe it was a murder-suicide.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted at 11:09 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a death investigation in the 8900 block of Walker St. where the bodies of a man and woman were.

It was in a follow-up tweet at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday that the police department stated detectives believed it was a case of murder-suicide.