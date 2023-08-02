FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the death of a 53-year-old inmate at the Adult Detention Center in Fairfax.

Deputies found Latasha Dove unresponsive in her single cell on Aug. 1. They administered life-saving measures before she was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on her. Foul play is not suspected.

Dove was arrested for simple assault and destruction of property. She had been incarcerated since July 26 and was being held on bond.