FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Police vehicles in the City of Fairfax are kicking off the new year with new “cruise mode” lights.

The City of Fairfax Police Department said in a news release Friday that the new lights are part of an initiative “aimed at increasing public safety and visibility of our officers on patrol.”

The police department said that the “cruise mode” lights are low-intensity and steady burning — unlike the flashing lights and siren that indicate an emergency response and urgent situation.

Police said that if you see a vehicle with “cruise mode” lights on, there is no need to stop or yield unless an officer directs you to do so.