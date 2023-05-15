FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax City police said that someone assaulted two staff members of Congressman Gerry Connolly Monday afternoon.

According to a tweet from the City of Fairfax Police Department published at 1:34 p.m., officers were on the scene at 10680 Main Street #140, the location of Connolly’s office.

Two staff members were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the person accused of attacking them was in custody.

Connolly serves as representative of Virginia’s 11th Congressional District. He was first elected in 2008. Connolly is a member of the Democratic Party.

Connolly released a statement saying following the incident saying:

“This morning, an individual entered my District Office armed with a baseball bat and asked for me before committing an act of violence against two members of my staff. The individual is in police custody and both members of my team were transferred to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Right now, our focus is on ensuring they are receiving the care they need. We are incredibly thankful to the City of Fairfax Police Department and emergency medical professionals for their quick response.”

“I have the best team in Congress. My District Office staff make themselves available to constituents and members of the public every day. The thought that someone would take advantage of my staff’s accessibility to commit an act of violence is unconscionable and devastating.”