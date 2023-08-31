FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews were working on repairing a water main break in Falls Church Thursday night.

The incident, which took place at 2810 Annandale Rd., was impacting the traffic in the area. Police were rerouting drivers until repairs are complete and the roadway is restored.

(Video courtesy of Jona Prifti)

The cause of the water main break is not yet known. Crews will know more information and how many customers are impacted once they begin excavation and repairs.

There is no estimated time as to when the repairs will be finished. More information can be found on Fairfax Water’s site.