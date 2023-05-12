FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — City of Falls Church Police say they have arrested a juvenile in connection with two sexual assault cases.

Charges were filed against a juvenile after a two-month investigation at the Falls Church City Public Schools Secondary Campus.

The accused student was expelled after reports of a serious incident reached school officials, city police commenced an investigation from there.

Police say the investigation revealed an additional prior assault that had taken place one month prior.

The accused juvenile’s identity has been withheld due to their status as a minor.

Students who are victims of a crime are urged to report it to the City of Falls Church Police Department’s non-emergency number 702-241-5050 (TTY 711). In case of an active emergency call 911.