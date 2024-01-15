FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they expected a man to be charged in the stabbing death of a dog that had to be euthanized.

Falls Church police said that the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) Police Department arrested Reyan Hassan Ibrahim, 25. of Broadlands, Va. during a traffic stop near Dulles Airport at 11 a.m. Monday.

Falls Church said Ibrahim was being taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. Police expected him to be extradited to face charges by the City of Falls Church.

Investigators said Ibrahim stabbed a dog near the intersection of West Broad Street and South Maple Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. The dog’s owner was walking the dog at the time of the attack. The dog had to be euthanized as a result of the injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family of this dog,” said Acting Police Chief Jiwan Chhetri. “Pets are members of the family, and we grieve along with them. We give our thanks to our colleagues at the MWAA Police Department for their swift action. We also thank the community members who took down the license plate Information when they saw this heinous attack — it was a critical piece in catching this suspect.”

Police said witnesses provided the license plate number of Ibrahim’s vehicle.