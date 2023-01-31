FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police said that three suspects stole around $100,000 in jewelry from a Falls Church store on Friday in an armed robbery.

The three suspects entered Princess Diamonds on Wilson Boulevard at around 12:50 p.m. “One suspect pointed a handgun at an employee while another suspect used a hammer to shatter display cases and access jewelry,” police said in a release.

Images courtesy of Falls Church police.

All three suspects left the scene in a black Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Police were asking that anyone with any information call 703-248-5284.