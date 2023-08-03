ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — A group of families is asking Attorney General Jason Miyares after they say that the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County Public Schools may have violated the Virginia Human Right Act.

In the filing, Trevor and Vivian Chaplick and James and Sheila Bingham allege “deeply-rooted and long-standing practices of discrimination by the Virginia Department of Education (‘VDOE’) and the Fairfax County School Board (‘FCSB’) against disabled children in Fairfax County and across Virginia.”

The petitioners point to the due process system, which is the mechanism used to resolve disputes between families with special education students and their school divisions. Due process officers resolve disputes after a hearing for both sides. The officers are assigned by the Supreme Court.

The Chaplick family sought to transfer their son with severe disabilities from FCPS to a residential facility, but Trevor Chaplick said that the school division wouldn’t comply.

The Chaplick family sought resolution through due process but lost. Chaplick said that the due process officer had never sided with a family in a case before.

Chaplick said he then spent tens of thousands of dollars requesting data about due process results. He said that less that 2% of cases were ruled in favor of families.

“They’re weaponizing due process by over-lawyering and throwing legal fees at parents that don’t have the money to fight them,” Chaplick said.

Chaplick started the group Hear Our Voices, identifying the issue and proposing reform. The group calls for creating an independent oversight board, changing the burden of proof in hearings from being on families to being on schools, and instituting a whistleblower program to ensure compliance.

In 2020, the U.S. Department of Education found VDOE in noncompliance with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.

“The state’s putting at risk billions of dollars of funding from the Department of Education by being noncompliant,” Chaplick said.

Victoria LaCivita, a spokeswoman for Miyares, told DC News Now that she could not comment on the complaint. FCPS did not respond to a request for comment.