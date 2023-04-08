QUANTICO, VA (DC News Now)–These are difficult times for the family of Tatiana David. Virginia State Police found the body of David, 34, Wednesday Night following a shootout with Michael Davis, 34, along I-95.

Police claim, Davis kidnapped David from her home in Ithaca, New York earlier in the day. She had been shot to death. Police found her body beside the SUV Davis is said to have used to take David. But, there’s still no word on who fired the deadly shot.

“Everyone is doing the best they can. But, it’s just hard,” said David’s sister, Olivia Valerio. “She left so suddenly. You can’t really, like, gather it.”

Davis is a former partner of David and the father of her four-year-old son.

State Police said a trooper pulled Davis over for having ‘wrong license plates.’ That led to a high-speed chase that ended 20 miles away, in the shootout. Police shot Davis after they said he fired at them first.

David’s death came on her 34th birthday.

“She was just so perfect in every way. She was everything you could as a sister,” Valerio said. “She was there for me whenever I needed her, just to talk when I needed her. You couldn’t miss her when you saw her. She’s so amazing.”

Davis remains in critical condition at Inova Fairfax Hospital. Charges, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, are pending.