MARSHALL, Va. (DC News Now) — A star college football player from Fauquier County, Virginia has broken records and helped to get the Michigan Wolverines to the National Championship.

But to some, his impact back in his hometown is just as great.

Blake Corem, Michigan’s running back, scored a touchdown in overtime of the Wolverines’ Rose Bowl Semifinal game on Monday. It was the biggest moment in the biggest game of his life. Yet, some would say it wasn’t even the best thing he’s done in the last few weeks.

Over the holiday season, Corum led a toy drive and helped donate hundreds of toys to the Fauquity County-based Family Shelter Services, a nonprofit that helps connect people experiencing homelessness with resources, opportunities and a place to stay.

“This community is built on hard work,” Blake’s father, James Corum, told DC News Now. “Dedication, sacrifice, and helping one another. That’s what Blake’s built on.”

Peaches Winston, who runs the shelter, said when she saw the sheer amount of donated toys, she was overjoyed.

“This was my Christmas,” she said. “You’d thought I was a schoolgirl at Christmas.”

Winston described the reaction from the nearly 70 kids connected to the shelter.

“They were ecstatic, and it was like, ‘Santa, Santa, Santa remembered us. Look what Santa brought me,'” she said.

Winston said she would tell Blake his impact is greater than he may even think.

“In his eyes, it was just a toy,” she said. “But he has shed a light on an epidemic, which is homelessness.”

James Corum, who is heading to Houston to watch his son in the final game of the college football season, said his son’s passion for helping started at a young age, and told a story of when Blake bought a meal for a man experiencing homelessness outside of a fast food restaurant.

“He’s putting smiles on others that are less fortunate,” James Corum said. “That’s way bigger than any touchdown he could ever score.”

Michigan plays Washington in the National Championship on Monday.