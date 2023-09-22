WARRENTON, Va. — Kraig Kelican, a longtime Fauquier High School employee who has been its principal for the last three years, passed away from his injuries sustained in a car crash.

In an email to the Fauquier County Public School community, Superintendent Major Warner called Kelican a “wonderful leader” and “champion of kids.”

Kelican had been battling injuries for weeks after the crash, which happened on Sept. 9 on I-66 near mile marker 23.

Fauquier High student Savina Thornton told DC News Now the students were gathered in the auditorium on Thursday and were told the news.

“Everyone was sad, but everyone was together and everyone was supporting each other,” she said. “Even if we had someone who didn’t like someone else, we still gave each other hugs.”

Kelican was honored by a message on the board in front of the high school — “We love you, Mr. K” — and the words from the people who worked with him and called him a friend.

On Friday night in Warren County, the Fauquier Falcons were playing their first football game since Kelican’s passing. Karl Buckwalter, the team’s head coach, said Kelican loved the team and never missed a game.

“He wouldn’t want us to do anything other than to go out and be a Falcon,” he said. “He just has a different seat right now.”

Buckwalter said Kelican “always put everybody else first,” and said it was devastating to learn of his passing. He, and other coaches and injured players, wore ribbons in Kelican’s honor.

“Even as a teacher, when I walk in, [Kelican] was the first one there to greet the kids,” said Chad Hoffman, a teacher and the football team’s offensive coordinator. “He’s all about building relationships.”