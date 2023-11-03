WARRENTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Before the Fauquier High School football team played its final home game of the 2023 season, it honored its late Principal Kraig Kelican, who passed away earlier this school year following a car crash.

During a pre-game ceremony, which was attended by Kelican’s family, the school renamed Falcon Field to Kelican Field.

Kelican, 62, died weeks after a crash on I-66 that left him injured.

“This is his legacy,” said Karl Buckwalter, the head football coach. “He is Fauquier High School and it’s a legacy that is forever.”

The Fauquier Falcons wore decals on their helmets reading “Mr. K” and several coaches wore ribbons on their jackets.

One student-athlete who is remembering Kelican is senior Kobe Link.

Link told DC News Now the story where one day when he couldn’t find his usual No. 22 jersey, and picked up No. 24 from a closet.

“Mr. Kelican came up to me and he was like, ‘You switching jerseys this year?’ And I said, ‘no,’ and he said that would’ve been cool. ‘That was my number in high school,'” he said.

After learning the news of Kelican’s passing, Link opted to switch to No. 24.

“The first thing that came to mind is, ‘he’s who I play for,'” Link said. “I’m honoring him through my play.”

The renaming was approved unanimously by the school board.