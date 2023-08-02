FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car with three people struck the side of a moving train Wednesday morning after engaging in a high-speed chase with Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

In the early morning hours, a deputy observed a Honda Accord driving more than 40 mph over the speed limit near the bridge at Hastings Lane. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but lost sight of it near Marshall.

The deputy encountered the vehicle again at the intersection of Free State Rd. and Grove Ln., where the driver nearly struck the deputy’s vehicle. Driving at 115 mph on Route 66, the deputy could catch up to the driver and stopped his pursuit due to the high speed, two-lane road and safety of other drivers.

The deputy continued to search for the vehicle near Delplane, Va. and found it near the intersection of Highway 17 and Rokeby Rd. The driver had passed several vehicles stopped at the railroad crossing and struck the side of a moving train.

The deputy requested EMS for the driver and two passengers, extinguished a fire in the car’s engine and administered first aid.

The two passengers, a 20-year-old man from Leesburg, Va. and an 18-year-old woman from Berryville, Va., were transported to hospitals for their injuries.

The 18-year-old later died at the hospital.

The driver was identified as Jeremiah Greenfield, 19, of Winchester, Va. He was also transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Honda was reported stolen from Winchester. Virginia State Police is investigating the crash and stolen vehicle.