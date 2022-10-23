Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street. Themes crime, emergency and help.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police responded to the Army installation in Fort Belvoir for what officials said was an ongoing barricade situation on Sunday.

Fort Belvoir officials tweeted that the Fort Belvoir law enforcement was joined by the FBI Washington Field Office’s National Capital Response Squad for the situation that started Sunday morning.

The situation was still ongoing as of 4:00 p.m. Officials did not have any further details. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

