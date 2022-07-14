The sock were in a shipping container that arrived in Virginia in June 2022. They were in hundreds of boxes that had a final destination address in Loudoun County.

NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) officers said they seized nearly 120,000 pairs of counterfeit diabetic socks on Wednesday.

If the socks were authentic, they would have been worth $1,897,056.

Officers said the socks arrived in a shipping container that arrived to the Port of Virginia from Turkey on June 17. The socks were in a 579 boxes, and their final destination was an address in Loudoun County, Va. They were Hugh Ugoli branded diabetic cotton socks. Officers inspected the shipment. In the process of verifying the socks were authentic, USCBP’s trade experts determined that the socks were counterfeit for On Tuesday, USCBP’s trade experts reported that the entire shipment of 118,566 pairs of diabetic socks were counterfeit for violating the “Seal of Cotton” trademark.

That trademark indicates that items are manufactured according to strict standards.

As of Wednesday, no one had been charged.

“The sheer volume of this counterfeit diabetic sock shipment is alarming. Any level of substandard manufacturing, especially of these specialty socks, seriously endangers the health and well-being of our most vulnerable citizens who rely on them for comfort and blood circulation,” said Mark Laria, USCBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “Customs and Border Protection remains committed to intercepting counterfeit and potentially dangerous consumer goods, and we strongly encourage consumers to protect themselves and their families by purchasing goods only from reputable vendors.”

USCBP passed information about the seizure to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations.