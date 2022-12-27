HILLSBORO, Va. (DC News Now) — After a fire in a fomer church in Hillsboro on Tuesday morning, two people were evaluated for injuries and the building’s roof sustained damage.

Firefighters from Loudoun Heights, Purcellville, Round Hill, Hamilton, Leesburg and Lovettsville responded to the fire in the 36900 block of Charlestown Pike just after 9:30 a.m. They reported a lot of smoke coming from a church that had been turned into a home. All of the occupants had evacuated on their own before firefighters arrived.

During the response, firefighters had to use a pond on Highwater Road as a water supply — that part of Loudoun County doesn’t have a pressurized water hydrant supply system.

Responders put out the fire in the attic above a vaulted ceiling. One of the residents was treated and released at the scene, while a first responder was transported for evaluation.

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office was investigating to determine a cause and origin and an estimate of damages.