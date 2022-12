FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue has controlled a massive fire on River Road in the Lorton area.

Officials reported arriving on scene around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, December, 20. The fire was seen coming from all sides of the home.

The residential home in the 11300 block of River Road appears to have been almost entirely destroyed by the fire. None of the occupants were injured by the fire.