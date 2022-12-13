LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury.

Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three misdemeanor charges. Wayde Byard, Public Information Officer, faces a felony charge.

The special grand jury conducted an investigation into how a student was able to commit two sexual assaults at two county high schools in less than six months. Among other things, the special grand jury’s report found that administrators, including Ziegler, had several points at which they could have stepped in prior to second assault and changed the outcome, but “they failed at every juncture.”

The special grand jury indicted Ziegler for:

False Publication

The special ground jury found that on or about June 22, 2021, Ziegler knowingly provided a statement he knew was false or untrue to someone working in media/communication.

Penalize Employee for Court Appearance

The special ground jury found that on or about June 7, 2022, Ziegler penalized a school division employee who was summoned or subpoenaed to appear in court, despite the fact that she gave the division reasonable notice.

Conflict of Interest — Prohibited Conduct

The special grand jury found that on or about June 7, 2022, Ziegler used “his public position to retaliate against” the employee who had the court appearance “for expressing views on matters of public concern or for exercising any right that is otherwise protected by law.”

In the case of Byard, the direct indictment said that on or about Aug. 2, 2022, the school division spokesman lied under oath.

A judge set bond at $1,000 for Ziegler and Byard on Tuesday.

Byard, who said he planned to plead not guilty, will have a two-day trial at some point. Although March 2023 was floated, the judge said a date than might be “a little optimistic.” His next court date was set for Jan. 5, 2023.

Loudoun County Public Schools PIO Wayde Byard made a short statement.



He says he’s going to plead not guilty to the felony perjury indictment from the special grand jury.



Ziegler will have two, two-day trials. The tentative dates are May 22-23, 2023 and July 10-11, 2023. In his cases, both sides are supposed to file motions by Jan. 5, 2023 and argue them at the next court appearance scheduled for Jan. 26, 2023.