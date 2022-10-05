LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A firefighter was hurt Tuesday as crews worked to put out a barn fire in Purcellville.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said emergency dispatchers received a call about the fire in the 18000 block of Silcott Springs Rd. shortly before 8 a.m.

When crews from Purcellville, Philomont, Round HIll, and Hamilton fire stations arrived, they found the barn burning. They had the fire out within 90 minutes of their arrival.

One firefighter was hurt and went to the hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt, and no animals were injured.

The Loudoun County Fire and Rescue Fire Marshal’s Office determined that the fire started accidentally and was related to wiring on the second floor of the barn.