William Ferguson Reid said he was "surprised" by Scott's ascension to speaker and never thought he'd live to see it

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — It was a sight this week William Ferguson Reid never thought he’d see in his lifetime: a Black man sworn in as speaker of the House in Virginia.

The ascension of Don Scott as the state’s first African American speaker of the House of Delegates was a shock to Reid who was the first Black person elected to the Virginia General Assembly since Reconstruction in 1890.

“No, I never did. I’m delighted that it happened,” Reid said in an extensive interview with DC News Now. “It’s a result of a lot of people doing a lot of work to get voters to the point where they can see the benefits of it.”

A Richmond native, Reid helped to get Black people registered to vote in an effort he co-founded called the Richmond Crusade for Voters in 1956. He said it led him to eventually run for the House and win the seat in 1967.

Reid served in that seat until 1975.

Scott’s new role as speaker still shocks Reid, who said he could sense when L. Douglas Wilder became the state’s first African-American governor ever in 1989 and how that was more possible than a Black man leading the Virginia House.

“There was so much resistance,” Reid said of a Black man leading the House in once racially-segregated Virginia. “That’s why it took me by surprise because I wasn’t surprised as we got more and more Blacks elected to the Senate and in the House.”

“I know I stand on the shoulders of giants,” Scott said when he was being sworn in. He then later referenced both Reid and Wilder specifically.

Reid said he was also proud that Virginia and its people are about redemption because Scott could be elected to office and end up as speaker after having served years in prison on federal drug charges.

“I think that it shows that Virginia is becoming more involved in integration and pardons and retribution and letting people get their voting rights back,” he said.

What advice would Reid give to Scott in his new role?

“The only thing I would ask him to do would be fair to both Republicans and Democrats,” he said. “You’ve got to have harmony. You can’t go in there with an idea that I’m going to be partial, I’m going to screw the Republicans and do everything for the Democrats.”