VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Early voting for the November election begins Friday, September 22, at 7:00 a.m. in Virginia.

The November elections will have an effect on abortion rights in Virginia.

It will also decide which party controls Virginia’s general assembly. Republicans need to flip two seats to gain control.

Meanwhile, in Northern Virginia here is what is on the ballot:

The Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney is running unopposed

Three candidates in Fairfax County are running for sheriff

The Arlington Commonwealth’s Attorney is running unopposed.

The Arlington Sheriff is also running unopposed.

In Loudon County, Two candidates are running for School Board Member At Large

The Loudoun County sheriff is facing a challenge in this election.

To learn how you can vote by mail, or find an early voting center near you, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website.