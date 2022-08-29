FAIRFAX, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax City Restaurant Week is back, but this time, in the summer.

It’s the fifth annual restaurant week, but instead of just being held in March, the city will also hold an additional week from Aug. 29-Sep. 4.

“We have over 25 restaurants participating, showcasing 12 different cuisines,” said Danette Nguyen, deputy director, Fairfax City Office of Economic Development.

The annual March event was so popular, the city added the extra week — with participating restaurants doubling.

“I think every year, we see more exposure to new guests and more restaurants joining in, so it’s been great,” said Dominic Keane, owner at The Auld Shebeen Irish Pub.

Across the street, Michael Pearce, owner of The Wine House, is also partaking. “For us, it’s exposure — to be able to get what we do and our experience out there, as far as food and wine pairing goes,” said Pearce.

The week is a melting pot, featuring different cuisines and cultures.

“We have Thai, new American, Azerbaijan…You’re getting a sense of the global community right here in Fairfax City,” said Nguyen.



Authentic Irish pub The Auld Shebeen features classic Irish comfort food dishes.

“We have corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, and we’ve got a sticky toffee pudding, served with whiskey caramel sauce and ice cream. It’s a really popular dish in Ireland,” said Mick Boyle, owner.



If you’re in the mood for a perfect pairing instead, The Wine House has you covered. “We have a smoked salmon. We cure it and smoke it in house, said Pearce. “Steak frites…who doesn’t like steak frites, right? But the steak if from New Zealand…a bit of bias there, I know!”

The restaurant week has partnered with the Lamb Center\, which provides homeless services to those across the DMV region. Restaurants are donating a portion of their gift card sales to the organization.